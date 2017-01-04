Drew Blazure Sentenced To One Year For Death Of Timothy Van Orden
It is a one year jail sentence and six years probation for Boca Raton's Drew Blazure following the 2013 death of bicyclist Timothy Van Orden. Court records show that Blazure was sentenced Wednesday.
