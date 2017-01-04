Drew Blazure Sentenced To One Year Fo...

Drew Blazure Sentenced To One Year For Death Of Timothy Van Orden

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Boca News Now

It is a one year jail sentence and six years probation for Boca Raton's Drew Blazure following the 2013 death of bicyclist Timothy Van Orden. Court records show that Blazure was sentenced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 1 hr YO VINNIE 1,382
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) 6 hr Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Dec 28 Chris 9
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 28 Go Blue Forever 54
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,924

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC