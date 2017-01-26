Donald Trump Jr. TV show profiled Win...

Donald Trump Jr. TV show profiled Winnipeg businessman charged with tax evasion

Donald Trump Jr. interviews Jeff Dyck about the LEO App on 21st Century Television in 2014. , Inc.) In an infomercial-style television show he hosted in 2014, Donald Trump Jr. featured a Winnipeg businessman who was, at the time, facing 12 income tax evasion charges in Manitoba.

