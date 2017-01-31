Delray Beach man wins more than $2 million in lottery scratch-off game

A Delray Beach man bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in a liquor store and hit the jackpot with the $3 million top prize. Stephane Lallier, 48, purchased his winning ticket from Holiday Liquor, 9101 Lakeridge Blvd. in Boca Raton , although Florida Lottery officials wouldn't say when.

