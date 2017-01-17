Deerfield Beach man, 82, dies in Boca...

Deerfield Beach man, 82, dies in Boca Raton single-car crash

28 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

An 82-year-old man died Friday in a predawn crash in Boca Raton after he veered off the road and struck a palm tree, authorities said. Alfonzor Major, of Deerfield Beach, was heading north on South Military Trail near the intersection with West Camino Real around 2 a.m. Friday when he veered off the road to the right and drove up onto the sidewalk, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

