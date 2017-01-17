Deerfield Beach man, 82, dies in Boca Raton single-car crash

An 82-year-old man died Friday in a predawn crash in Boca Raton after he veered off the road and struck a palm tree, authorities said. Alfonzor Major, of Deerfield Beach, was heading north on South Military Trail near the intersection with West Camino Real around 2 a.m. Friday when he veered off the road to the right and drove up onto the sidewalk, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.