Cellectar Biosciences to Present at NobleCon13

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. , an oncology-focused, clinical stage biotechnology company, announced today that its president and CEO, Jim Caruso, will present at NobleCon13, Noble Capital Markets 13th Annual Investor Conference at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Boca Raton, Fla. on January 31, 2017 at 2:00 PM ET in Room 3. ?We look forward to providing a general corporate summary and informing investors as to the current performance status of our lead PDC, CLR 131, as well as our CTX cytotoxic conjugate program, said Mr. Caruso.  ?Noble Capital Markets is a well-respected investment bank, and we look forward to interacting with the diverse group of investors NobleCon attracts.

