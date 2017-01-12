Calusa Elementary investigation finds...

Calusa Elementary investigation finds 97 may have given fake addresses

An investigation into boundary fraud at crowded Calusa Elementary School in Boca Raton found 97 questionable addresses that need to be further researched by the principal, according to the Palm Beach County School District. That's about 8 percent of the school's population, said Jason Link, the district's enrollment manager.

