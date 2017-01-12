Calusa Elementary investigation finds 97 may have given fake addresses
An investigation into boundary fraud at crowded Calusa Elementary School in Boca Raton found 97 questionable addresses that need to be further researched by the principal, according to the Palm Beach County School District. That's about 8 percent of the school's population, said Jason Link, the district's enrollment manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,384
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Tue
|DMuRRAY
|56
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Mon
|yehuda
|3
|Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15)
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC