Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to close again in week ahead
Construction crews in the week ahead will be back at the tracks on Broward Boulevard for more Brightline railroad crossing upgrades in Fort Lauderdale. Railroad tracks : All westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard will be closed at the Florida East Coast Railway crossing from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and all eastbound lanes will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Just Another Pilot
|4
|Public defender to file more challenges against... (Apr '09)
|Jan 18
|Ann Kvaskia
|16
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,385
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|No quick decision on installing speed humps in ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 15
|lala
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|DMuRRAY
|56
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC