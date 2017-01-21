Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to cl...

Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to close again in week ahead

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Construction crews in the week ahead will be back at the tracks on Broward Boulevard for more Brightline railroad crossing upgrades in Fort Lauderdale. Railroad tracks : All westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard will be closed at the Florida East Coast Railway crossing from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and all eastbound lanes will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06) 12 hr Telmah 3
Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15) Thu Just Another Pilot 4
News Public defender to file more challenges against... (Apr '09) Jan 18 Ann Kvaskia 16
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jan 17 YO VINNIE 1,385
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) Jan 16 tinkle tinkle 25
News No quick decision on installing speed humps in ... (Mar '08) Jan 15 lala 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jan 10 DMuRRAY 56
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC