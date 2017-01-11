Brimstone Woodfire Grille To Open at CityPlace Doral
Brimstone Woodfire Grille has opened its first Miami location at CityPlace Doral this week, one of 20 eateries set to launch at the new mixed-use retail complex located at 3450 NW 83rd Avenue. It joins restaurants like Cooper's Hawk Winery, Baires Grill, and the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern at the mixed-use community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
