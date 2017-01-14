Boca's Grover Jailed On DUI Charge
No, it's not a fuzzy blue muppet but a blonde 22 year old facing a DUI charge today from PBSO. Kaylen Grover of Town Lakes Blvd in Boca was jailed overnight following her arrest around 11pm.
