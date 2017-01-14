Boca's Grover Jailed On DUI Charge

Boca's Grover Jailed On DUI Charge

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boca News Now

No, it's not a fuzzy blue muppet but a blonde 22 year old facing a DUI charge today from PBSO. Kaylen Grover of Town Lakes Blvd in Boca was jailed overnight following her arrest around 11pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) 4 hr tinkle tinkle 25
News No quick decision on installing speed humps in ... (Mar '08) Sun lala 29
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jan 11 YO VINNIE 1,384
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jan 10 DMuRRAY 56
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton Jan 9 yehuda 3
Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15) Jan 6 Anonymous 6
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan 5 Musikologist 4
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 16 at 3:31PM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC