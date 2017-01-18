Boca's Brett Jowers Jailed After Allegedly Beating Woman
Boca Raton's Brett Jowers remains in the Palm Beach County Jail after a victim and a witness told police that he beat a woman, causing serious injury. The assault happened in the Boca Arbor Club subdivision of Boca Del Mar, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
