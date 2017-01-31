Boca's Alex Olaik Charged With Attacking Woman
Boca Raton resident Alexander Olaik, 22, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail after allegedly assaulting a family member. Olaik is charged with "battery on person 65 years of age or older."
