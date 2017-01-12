Boca Rudeton: Why Is This Woman Drivi...

Boca Rudeton: Why Is This Woman Driving a Golf Cart With a Dog On The Grass At a School?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boca News Now

We've checked all of our press releases and there's nothing about Waters Edge - an excellent school - actually turning into a country club with a golf course. And we've confirmed that there are no golf courses or country club communities nearby where a golf cart would be expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jan 11 YO VINNIE 1,384
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jan 10 DMuRRAY 56
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton Jan 9 yehuda 3
Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15) Jan 6 Anonymous 6
Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan 5 Musikologist 4
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC