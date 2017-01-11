Boca Raton-based HR software company ...

Boca Raton-based HR software company raises nearly $1M to support growth

Candidate.Guru , a Boca Raton-based human resources software startup, has raised $950,000 in funding from Florida angel organizations to support its growth. "We are impressed by technology-focused companies that provide unique solutions to current problems," said Marc Blumenthal, CEO of the Tampa-based Florida Funders, which features an online investing platform.

