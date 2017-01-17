Boca man tells police he peeped in women's bedrooms for months
A Boca Raton man is facing charges of voyeurism and stalking after he allegedly admitted to peeping inside the bedrooms of girls and women for eight months, according to a police report. Anibal Guevara Ramos, 25, told city police he had been walking to the Windwood neighborhood a couple of times a week for eight months to look into windows at females.
