Boca man tells police he peeped in women's bedrooms for months

A Boca Raton man is facing charges of voyeurism and stalking after he allegedly admitted to peeping inside the bedrooms of girls and women for eight months, according to a police report. Anibal Guevara Ramos, 25, told city police he had been walking to the Windwood neighborhood a couple of times a week for eight months to look into windows at females.

