Boca Man Arrested At Frank's Theater In Delray Beach
Moviegoers arriving or leaving Frank's Theater at Delray Marketplace Saturday night enjoyed a second show starring several PBSO deputies and Boca Raton resident Robert McCarthy McCarthy, apparently seen in this photo - seemingly in handcuffs being taken to a police car - was charged with "disorderly conduct, brawling, fighting, corrupt public moral decency." Simply put: witnesses say he got into some sort of an altercation at the Frank's Cinema bar.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|No quick decision on installing speed humps in ... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|lala
|29
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 11
|YO VINNIE
|1,384
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|DMuRRAY
|56
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Jan 9
|yehuda
|3
|Gay/bi teens in Fort Lauderdale florida (Jan '15)
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|Musikologist
|4
