Award Winning Actor and Composer Daniel Beaty Presents 'Emergency' At FAU
Florida Atlantic University's Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters presents Daniel Beaty, award-winning actor, singer, writer, composer and poet, with his performance of "Emergency," an explosive solo tour de force featuring slam poetry, multi-character transformation and song. The show will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. in the University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.
