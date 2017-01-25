Award Winning Actor and Composer Dani...

Award Winning Actor and Composer Daniel Beaty Presents 'Emergency' At FAU

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boca News Now

Florida Atlantic University's Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters presents Daniel Beaty, award-winning actor, singer, writer, composer and poet, with his performance of "Emergency," an explosive solo tour de force featuring slam poetry, multi-character transformation and song. The show will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. in the University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Tue YO VINNIE 1,386
News Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma... Tue Cops are degenerates 1
News Associate of defeated Broward Sheriff's candida... (Sep '08) Jan 21 CIA Blacklane Op 26
News 2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06) Jan 20 Telmah 3
Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15) Jan 19 Just Another Pilot 4
News Public defender to file more challenges against... (Apr '09) Jan 18 Ann Kvaskia 16
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) Jan 16 tinkle tinkle 25
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC