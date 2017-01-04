As The Bridges Age, GL Homes Announce...

As The Bridges Age, GL Homes Announces "Berkeley Boca"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boca News Now

It seems like it was just a year or two ago that "The Bridges" was the hottest thing going in Boca-area real estate. Then came Seven Bridges which seemed to surprise "Bridges" owners who felt slighted that something nicer was being built across the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Dec 28 Chris 9
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 28 Go Blue Forever 54
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Dec 27 Porrch Honkey 1,381
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC