ADMA to buy US Biotest plant and fix problems that derailed RI-002

ADMA Biologics has agreed to buy production assets from the CMO whose manufacturing deficiencies saw the US FDA reject its lead candidate, RI-002, last year. ADMA explained it will take charge of fixing the manufacturing problems at Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation's site in Boca Raton, Florida which were cited in a complete response letter issued in July .

