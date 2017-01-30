ADMA to Acquire Mfg. & Therapy Assets

ADMA Biologics , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and prevention of certain infectious diseases, has acquired certain manufacturing and therapy-related assets from Biotest Pharmaceuticals , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biotest AG. ADMA's lead product candidate, RI-002, is manufactured at Biotest's facility in Boca Raton, FL.

