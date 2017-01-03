ABA announces 2017 annual convention
Building relationships, collaborating, learning, and idea-sharing to advance the baking industry are the hallmarks of the American Bakers Association Annual Convention. In 2017, ABA will celebrate these traits of the membership and the bright future of the baking industry at this year's gathering in Boca Raton, Fla., with the convention theme "Stronger Together."
