17th century painting from Holocaust survivor's estate will be sold Jan. 22
A 17th century oil on canvas figural rendering, attributed to the Italian painter Francisco Albani with provenance . A 17th century oil on canvas figural rendering, attributed to the Italian painter Francisco Albani with provenance, from the estate of Holocaust survivor Edith Alexander , is estimated to sell for $4,000-$12,000 at an auction planned for Sunday, Jan. 22, by Auction Life , online and at the Ramada Suites Boca hotel, 701 NW 53rd St. The 34 inch by 26 inch painting shows Lucretia, a legendary figure from ancient Rome.
