Wallet found with human bones likely to lead to person's identity
The mystery of identifying the human skeleton discovered near railroad tracks in Boca Raton earlier this week already might be solved, thanks to a clue found at the site. "We got a head start because there was a wallet found with the skeletal remains," Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Michael Bell said Wednesday.
