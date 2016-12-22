VIDEO: Boca cops catch suspects who f...

VIDEO: Boca cops catch suspects who fled to police headquarters

Friday

A snapshot from a Boca Raton Police video showing the capture of suspected burglars who fled to the police department's headquarters. Police Chief Dan Alexander posted a video on his Facebook page of footage that captured the arrest of a couple suspected burglars.

Boca Raton, FL

