Vandals attack pentagram erected to protest Nativity scene
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|16 hr
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Wed
|commensense
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Wed
|BocaBitch
|52
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,380
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|Jealousy leads to fatal shooting of Delray Beac...
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC