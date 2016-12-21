Prepress Manager

Prepress Manager

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Printing Impressions

Job Description This is your chance to join a growing printshop in Boca Raton, FL! We have a wide-range of equipment including the latest digital technology with spot gloss and white printing, digital envelope printing, full color offset printing and wide format printing. We have invested in current preflight / imposition ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Premedia/Prepress Production Posted: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Location: Boca Raton, Florida Country: United States Salary Range: $20 - $25 Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 15 hr blink 14
k3vr (Aug '08) Dec 22 CDN 30
News Investigation underway at Delray rehab center Dec 22 Briella 2
News Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle Dec 21 commensense 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 21 BocaBitch 52
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Dec 17 YO VINNIE 1,380
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Dec 15 Go Blue Forever 97
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,160

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC