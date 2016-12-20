Pentagram Displayed at Florida Park Run Over by Angry Driver
A Boca Raton school teacher and member of The Satanic Temple activist group has launched a local controversy after erecting a 300-pound pentagram display next to a nativity scene on public grounds in early December 2016. Some time overnight on 20 December 2016, an angry observer ran over it, according to Boca Raton police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|16 hr
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Wed
|commensense
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Wed
|BocaBitch
|52
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,380
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|Jealousy leads to fatal shooting of Delray Beac...
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC