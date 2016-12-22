Parent invokes Christmas in defense of Boca teacher behind Satan display
The middle school English teacher who is taking heat for the controversial display he erected among the Christmas tree, nativity scene and menorah in a Boca Raton park, inspired a handful of parents of students not in his class to tote signs demanding he be fired from his job. Preston Smith said he intended to shine the light on religious hypocrisy and exercise his freedom of speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|BocaBitch
|52
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,380
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|97
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC