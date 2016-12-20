Neshamah Institute has monthly Mitzva...

Neshamah Institute has monthly Mitzvah Projects

Neshamah Institute volunteers prepare food baskets at a Nov. 20 Mitzvah Project at Family Promise in Boca Raton. The Neshamah Institute - a Jewish community without walls in south Palm Beach County - plans one to two Mitzvah Projects every month.

