There are 2 comments on the WPTV Local News story from Monday Dec 19, titled Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

The man who installed a Satanic pentagram in Boca Raton is a public school teacher, the Palm Beach County superintendent of schools confirmed Monday. Parents said Preston Smith teaches language arts at Boca Raton Community Middle School.

ALEKSANDRA

Niles, IL

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Perhaps there's need for one more sign that states:
GO AWAY SATAN FOR IT IS WRITTEN, YOU SHALL WORSHIP YOUR GOD AND SERVE HIM ONLY
commensense

Kansas City, MO

#2 Wednesday
It is hard to believe a satanist is able to teach children! What is wrong with the parents, teachers and community?
