There are on the WPTV Local News story from Monday Dec 19, titled Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

The man who installed a Satanic pentagram in Boca Raton is a public school teacher, the Palm Beach County superintendent of schools confirmed Monday. Parents said Preston Smith teaches language arts at Boca Raton Community Middle School.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPTV Local News.