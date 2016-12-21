Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
There are 2 comments on the WPTV Local News story from Monday Dec 19, titled Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle.
The man who installed a Satanic pentagram in Boca Raton is a public school teacher, the Palm Beach County superintendent of schools confirmed Monday. Parents said Preston Smith teaches language arts at Boca Raton Community Middle School.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Perhaps there's need for one more sign that states:
GO AWAY SATAN FOR IT IS WRITTEN, YOU SHALL WORSHIP YOUR GOD AND SERVE HIM ONLY
#2 Wednesday
It is hard to believe a satanist is able to teach children! What is wrong with the parents, teachers and community?
