Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor speaks
Ben Ferencz, 96, of Delray Beach - the last surviving Nuremberg Trial prosecutor - is helped to the stage as the audience applauds at a speaking engagement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 organized by the USHMM at B'nai Torah Congregation in central Boca Raton. Orit Ben-Ezzer/Staff photographer Ben Ferencz, 96, of Delray Beach - the last surviving Nuremberg Trial prosecutor - is helped to the stage as the audience applauds at a speaking engagement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 organized by the USHMM at B'nai Torah Congregation in central Boca Raton.
