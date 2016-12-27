Human Remains Found On Military Trail...

Human Remains Found On Military Trail In Boca

On Monday, December 26, 2016 at just before 3:00 p.m., Boca Raton Police officers responded to a suspicious incident in an undeveloped area behind 2650 North Military Trail. An FPL worker met with arriving officers and told them he found what appeared to be human skeletal remains in a brush covered area near the railroad tracks.

