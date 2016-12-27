Human Remains Found On Military Trail In Boca
On Monday, December 26, 2016 at just before 3:00 p.m., Boca Raton Police officers responded to a suspicious incident in an undeveloped area behind 2650 North Military Trail. An FPL worker met with arriving officers and told them he found what appeared to be human skeletal remains in a brush covered area near the railroad tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|23 hr
|delray dude
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|BocaBitch
|52
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC