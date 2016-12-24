Holidays 4-1-1: Your shopping guide to the season
THE BOYNTON BEACH MALL Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. THE GARDENS MALL Christmas Eve: 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. THE MALL AT WELLINGTON GREEN Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. PALM BEACH OUTLETS Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. TOWN CENTER AT BOCA RATON Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For hours at all malls for the entire month, click here . Where to get the best and cheapest Santa photos Santa has landed at all of Palm Beach County's major shopping malls.
