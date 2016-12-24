Holidays 4-1-1: Your shopping guide to the season

THE BOYNTON BEACH MALL Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. THE GARDENS MALL Christmas Eve: 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. THE MALL AT WELLINGTON GREEN Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. PALM BEACH OUTLETS Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. TOWN CENTER AT BOCA RATON Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Monday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For hours at all malls for the entire month, click here . Where to get the best and cheapest Santa photos Santa has landed at all of Palm Beach County's major shopping malls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.