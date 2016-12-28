Here's when healthy bowl restaurant Bolay is opening its Boca location

The Boca Raton location of popular fast-casual restaurant Bolay, known for its build-your-own healthy bowls , will open its doors on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to the restaurant's Facebook page . The Royal Palm Beach-based eatery saw success in its first year and moved to expand with two new locations in Palm Beach Gardens,which opened in November, and Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.