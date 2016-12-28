Here's when healthy bowl restaurant B...

Here's when healthy bowl restaurant Bolay is opening its Boca location

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Boca Raton location of popular fast-casual restaurant Bolay, known for its build-your-own healthy bowls , will open its doors on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to the restaurant's Facebook page . The Royal Palm Beach-based eatery saw success in its first year and moved to expand with two new locations in Palm Beach Gardens,which opened in November, and Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) 20 min Junior 28
News Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07) Wed Chris 9
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Wed Go Blue Forever 54
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Dec 27 Porrch Honkey 1,381
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
k3vr (Aug '08) Dec 22 CDN 30
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC