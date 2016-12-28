Here's when healthy bowl restaurant Bolay is opening its Boca location
The Boca Raton location of popular fast-casual restaurant Bolay, known for its build-your-own healthy bowls , will open its doors on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to the restaurant's Facebook page . The Royal Palm Beach-based eatery saw success in its first year and moved to expand with two new locations in Palm Beach Gardens,which opened in November, and Boca Raton.
