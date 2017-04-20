HELLO, DOLLY! Alumni to Celebrate Show's 53rd Anniversary with Richard Skipper

On April 20, 2017, Bette Midler , the newest Dolly Levi to be cast in the Jerry Herman classic Hello, Dolly!, will descend the stairs of The Harmonia Gardens on Broadway for the first time since Carol Channing did her final bow on Broadway on January 28, 1996. But it all began 53 years ago when Carol Channing opened this show on January 16, 1964, at The St. James Theatre.

