Grand Theft Charge For West Palm's Bruna Galvao In Boca
Bruna Galvano, a 23 year old West Palm Beach woman will face trial on a grand theft charge following her arrest by Boca Raton Police at Town Center Mall. Galvano was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail where she remains incarcerated.
