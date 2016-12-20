Former head of state shows support for Israel
Former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper spoke about his support of Israel at the Federation's Major Gifts Event at The Polo Club in Boca Raton recently. Event co-chairs were Michael and Jill Rose, and Ellie and Martin Lifton.
