Experts expect growth, albeit somewhat limited, for FAU under Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin, the newly announced head coach of Florida Atlantic University football, speaks to the press at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton on December 13, 2016. The Lane Kiffin era has begun at Florida Atlantic, as the former Tennessee, USC and Oakland Raiders head man was officially sworn in last week as the Owls' new head coach.
