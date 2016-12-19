Commissioners get committee assignmen...

Commissioners get committee assignments for 2017

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County commissioners have their committee and board assignments for 2017, with the commission's newest members - Dave Kerner and Mack Bernard - getting spots on the Criminal Justice Commission and the Homeless Advisory Board, respectively. In addition to serving on the Criminal Justice Commission, Kerner, who succeeded the term-limited Shelley Vana as the District 3 commissioner, will serve on the Public Safety Coordinating Council and the Value Adjustment Board.

Boca Raton, FL

