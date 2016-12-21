Christian group compares middle school teacher's free speech...
The Christian advocacy group Liberty Counsel, compared a satanic display erected at a Boca Raton, Florida park to intimidation efforts by the Ku Klux Klan, The Palm Beach Post reports. Middle School Teacher Preston J. Smith erected the pentagram display two weeks ago in Boca Raton's Sunburn Square-a designated "free speech" zone- in an effort to "call out Christian hypocrisy and bias in taxpayer-funded public arenas, while pushing for the separation of church and state."
