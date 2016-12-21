Chair yoga helps older adults manage osteoarthritis pain
Chair yoga may produce sustained improvements in pain interference among older adults with lower extremity osteoarthritis , according to a study published online Dec. 23 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society . Juyoung Park, Ph.D., from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, and colleagues randomly assigned 131 community-dwelling older adults to chair yoga or a health education program .
