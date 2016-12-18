Boca's Grady Benton Jailed On DUI, Traffic Charges
Grady Benton, 33, of Camino Real in Boca remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Sunday morning following his arrest by Boca Raton Police. Benton is charged with DUI, knowingly driving with a suspended license, and refusing to submit to a DUI test after a license suspension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|16 hr
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Wed
|commensense
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Wed
|BocaBitch
|52
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,380
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|Jealousy leads to fatal shooting of Delray Beac...
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC