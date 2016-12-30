Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art tea...

Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Don Estridge High Tech...

Torrey Green, an art teacher at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, is being fined for changing a student's class grade in exchange for $50 to buy art supplies. wo years ago, a student at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School found a quick, easy way to fix a failing grade in art class: the student's parent donated $50 for classroom art supplies.

