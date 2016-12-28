Boca Raton fugitive extradited from Costa Rica pleads guilty to marijuana-grow-house charge

Bruce Levy, 69, formerly of Boca Raton, was extradited from Costa Rica and pleaded guilty to a federal charge of growing 984 marijuana plants in a Lake Worth storefront in 2011. Bruce Levy, 69, formerly of Boca Raton, was extradited from Costa Rica and pleaded guilty to a federal charge of growing 984 marijuana plants in a Lake Worth storefront in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.