Boca Raton diver hospitalized after being stung by lionfish
Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle of Boca Raton Fire Rescue tells local media that the man was diving in about 100 feet on water on Thursday when he was stung. The man, who is in his mid-50s, began to experience tingling in his upper body as he ascended to the surface.
