Boca pediatrician offers 'flinch free vaccine'
Imagine being transported off the ground or even out of this world, all while sitting in your doctor's office. That's what one Palm Beach County pediatrician is doing for his patients to ease their fears about getting a shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Chris
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC