Boca Museum will exhibit the largest glass art collection in the country in January
The Boca Raton Museum of Art is will feature the largest collection of contemporary glass art in the country next month. " Glasstress Boca Raton " includes 42 works of glass art created by 33 artists from 23 countries throughout the world.
