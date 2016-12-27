A Boca Raton synagogue will host a free screening of the short-form...
A local synagogue in coordination with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will host a free screening and discussion of the Academy Award-nominated HBO documentary "Spectres of Shoah" on Jan. 4. B'nai Israel , in Boca Raton, will screen the 40-minute documentary, which explores the 12-year journey in creating and releasing French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann's 1985 documentary "Shoah," a nine-hour exploration of the Holocaust. Adam Benzine, the short-form documentary's director, will be in attendance for the Boca Raton film screening and discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pompano Beach residents can report code violati... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Chris
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC