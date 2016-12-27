A Boca Raton synagogue will host a free screening of the short-form...

A local synagogue in coordination with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will host a free screening and discussion of the Academy Award-nominated HBO documentary "Spectres of Shoah" on Jan. 4. B'nai Israel , in Boca Raton, will screen the 40-minute documentary, which explores the 12-year journey in creating and releasing French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann's 1985 documentary "Shoah," a nine-hour exploration of the Holocaust. Adam Benzine, the short-form documentary's director, will be in attendance for the Boca Raton film screening and discussion.

