What the Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament means to a good ol' island girl

For more than a decade my mom and I fished the Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament together in Boca Grande Pass aboard my dad's boat - the Salty Cracker. The Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament has traditionally been fished on Mother's Day weekend, because it is the one weekend during tarpon season when captains would reserve a tide and take their spouses and daughters out on the water to have a family day instead of taking a charter.

