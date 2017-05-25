The Colonel came to catch some tarpon
Capt. Mark Futch has taken a lot of people out fishing lately a a whole lot a but one client earlier this week was a little more special to him than most. He was lucky enough to accompany the one and only Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|462
|Buy Velpanat
|6 hr
|Buyvelpanat
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|tony2837
|11
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC