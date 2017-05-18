PROFILE: Kristie Gundzik
If you've inquired about renting a place at the Boca Grande Club over the past few years, you've likely met Kristie Gundzik, assistant property manager at the club. Both of her parents, Wayne and Denise, are retired federal government employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 min
|Eagle 12
|315
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|Tue
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|May 14
|Cincyphil
|1
|Locksmith
|May 11
|Bart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC